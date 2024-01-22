Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.76. 17,820,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,075,555. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

