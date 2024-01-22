Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $81,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. 315,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

