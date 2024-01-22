Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,668. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.