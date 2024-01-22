Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $368,418,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

