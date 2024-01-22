Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.69

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.69 and last traded at $178.57, with a volume of 86935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 232,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

