Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.05. 8,478,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $390.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.39. The stock has a market cap of $986.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

