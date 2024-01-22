Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,224 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 258,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.64. 10,837,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,914,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $390.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

