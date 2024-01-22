Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.24

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Metallurgical Co. of China Trading Down 10.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

