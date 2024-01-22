MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 8,227 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.71. The stock had a trading volume of 325,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,060. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

