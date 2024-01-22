MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,522 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

