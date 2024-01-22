MGO One Seven LLC Buys 11,004 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.79. 13,350,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060,072. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $584.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.