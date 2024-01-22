MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.