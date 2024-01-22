MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $129.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,487.17. 282,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,355.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,126.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,289.69 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.