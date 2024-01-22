MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $422.02. 33,496,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,155,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $281.18 and a 52 week high of $424.73.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

