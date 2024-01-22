MGO One Seven LLC Sells 391 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $223.23. The stock had a trading volume of 138,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,237. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $223.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

