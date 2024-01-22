MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MOFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $25.31 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $397.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.