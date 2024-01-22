MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $345.00

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.37), with a volume of 61688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 322.47.

In other news, insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £31,300 ($39,826.95). 30.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

