Mizuho Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $265.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.50.

FLT stock opened at $282.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $285.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

