Mizuho Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $26.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Life Time Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 34,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $502,056.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares in the company, valued at $502,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.