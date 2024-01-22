Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.60

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 373693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Mkango Resources Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.26 million, a PE ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.

About Mkango Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.