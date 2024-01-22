Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.