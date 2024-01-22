Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
