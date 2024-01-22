MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

MDB traded up $14.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,851. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.41. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -157.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,277 shares of company stock worth $56,803,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

