Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU traded up $7.40 on Monday, reaching $629.58. The company had a trading volume of 338,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,527. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $632.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.99.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

