Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Humana Stock Up 1.2 %

HUM traded up $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $406.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

