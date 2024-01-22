Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $469,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $76.75. 3,046,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

