Montag & Caldwell LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFG traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. 547,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

