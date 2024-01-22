Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.30. 91,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.39. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

