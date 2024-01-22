Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.7% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.08. 509,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

