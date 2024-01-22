Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $209,198,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

