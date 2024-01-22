Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 41 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

MCD traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.14. 1,432,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,123. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

