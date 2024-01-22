Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Up 8.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 186,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 87,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Spencer acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Company insiders own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

