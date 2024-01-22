Moonbeam Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $292.19 million and $6.71 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00075412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00026579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,618,578 coins and its circulating supply is 824,029,222 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

