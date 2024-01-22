Morgan Stanley Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $199.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $240.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.