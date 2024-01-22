Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires C$26,435.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$26,435.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,700.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,275.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock remained flat at C$5.30 during midday trading on Monday. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,286. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52. The stock has a market cap of C$340.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

