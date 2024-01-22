MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $553.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.86.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.