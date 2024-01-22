Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Acumen Capital

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3657845 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

