Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark set a C$19.50 price objective on Mullen Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.97.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3657845 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
