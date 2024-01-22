Nano Price Up 3.2% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Nano has a total market cap of $151.29 million and $8.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,020.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00588106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00382313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00176314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.