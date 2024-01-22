Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.81 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $151.68 million and $9.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00168804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00580108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00384436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00178239 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

