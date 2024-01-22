Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 0.3 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.97.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

