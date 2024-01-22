Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $853.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,704.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

