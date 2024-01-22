Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kaltura from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 322.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,666 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter worth $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaltura by 561.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,028,213 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth $3,455,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth $2,183,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

