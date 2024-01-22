Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.53 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

