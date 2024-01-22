Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.53 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.89.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.