Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Neogen has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 283.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neogen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Neogen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Neogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

