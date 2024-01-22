Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $136.96 million and $2.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00168925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.88 or 0.00589202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00381690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00178394 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,080,898,261 coins and its circulating supply is 43,389,432,687 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.