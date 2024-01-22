Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0031 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $135.86 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,411.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00168742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00573464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00375725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00177682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,078,402,685 coins and its circulating supply is 43,387,810,567 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

