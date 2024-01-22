NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $91.70

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.70, but opened at $88.14. NetEase shares last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 518,051 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 63.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.