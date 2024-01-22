Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $487.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,247. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.