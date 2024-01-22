NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 666 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 135,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 56,683 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 650,617 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.